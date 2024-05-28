Financial Contrast: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Atreca shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Atreca has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$97.16 million ($2.50) -0.03 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.73 million ($3.19) -1.10

This table compares Atreca and Aileron Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aileron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -157.90% -71.39% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -95.55% -31.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atreca and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 4 0 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 441.31%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Atreca.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics beats Atreca on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. Its products in pre-clinical stage include APN-497444, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against a novel tumor glycan target; and APN-346958, a CD3 bispecific T-cell engager against an RNA-binding protein target. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Its second product candidate is LTI-01, a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials in LPE patients for the treatment of loculated pleural effusion. The company's pipeline also includes preclinical programs targeting cystic fibrosis and a peptide program focused on the caveolin-1 protein for systemic fibrosis indications. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

