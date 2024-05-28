Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.