Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $88.43

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.97 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.