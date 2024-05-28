ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 447.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 443.33 ($5.66).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.79) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.51) to GBX 490 ($6.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £613,800 ($783,908.05). Insiders own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.60) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.20 ($6.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. The stock has a market cap of £429.59 million, a PE ratio of -183.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

