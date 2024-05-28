Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $32.27

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

PPL Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

