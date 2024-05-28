Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $128.22

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.22.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $235,996,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 952,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,716,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.