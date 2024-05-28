XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $116.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.