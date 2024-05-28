Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $207.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.24 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 57.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

