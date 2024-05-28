Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price at $17.91

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.