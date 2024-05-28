Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.93).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 295 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £430.11 million, a PE ratio of -9,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.92.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

