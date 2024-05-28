Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

CATY opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $416,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

