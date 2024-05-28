Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

