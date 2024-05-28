George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.67.
WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Insider Activity at George Weston
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$193.77 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The stock has a market cap of C$25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$174.36.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
George Weston Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Featured Articles
