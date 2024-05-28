Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perion Network by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

