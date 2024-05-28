Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

