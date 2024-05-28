Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $16.69

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE JWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 59.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 121,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

