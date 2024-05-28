Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.