Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
