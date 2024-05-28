PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

