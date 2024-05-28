F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

FNB opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.