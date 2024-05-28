StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.08.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $151.39 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

