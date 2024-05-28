Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $199.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.18.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

