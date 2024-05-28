StockNews.com Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

