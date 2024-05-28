STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,467,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,212,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

