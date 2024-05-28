NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.46.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.14 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

