Financial Survey: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) vs. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 3.97% 18.11% 3.64% AMN Healthcare Services 4.13% 31.39% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $6.66 billion 0.64 $243.49 million $2.10 15.68 AMN Healthcare Services $3.79 billion 0.56 $210.68 million $3.72 15.12

Analyst Recommendations

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 AMN Healthcare Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

Select Medical currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus target price of $75.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.37%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Select Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Select Medical has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Select Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.