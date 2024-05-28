Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

