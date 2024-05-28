Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,820,000. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 21,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 85,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

