Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oportun Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OPRT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.73.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oportun Financial
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.