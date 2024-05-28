Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

FRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freehold Royalties

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.