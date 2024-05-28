The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

