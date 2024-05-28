i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $633.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,895.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 170,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 337,576 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

