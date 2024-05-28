Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DCBO opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

