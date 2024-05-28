Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

ZURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZURA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.