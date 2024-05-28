American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

ARL stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

