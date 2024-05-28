Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $10,766,000.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

