Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $209.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

