StockNews.com Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

