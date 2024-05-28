Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE ACRE opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

