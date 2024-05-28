Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 126.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

