Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

