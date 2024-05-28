Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.88

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.88 and traded as low as C$89.11. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$89.50, with a volume of 6,889 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.88.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.8884143 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.38%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.