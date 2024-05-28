Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.