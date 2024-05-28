Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

