StockNews.com Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

