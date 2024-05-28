StockNews.com Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Trading Halts Explained
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.