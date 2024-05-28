U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

USEG opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

