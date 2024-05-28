Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $5.82. Precipio shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Precipio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

