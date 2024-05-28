RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $291.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.