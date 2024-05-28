Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Old Point Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 622,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,048.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $281,905 over the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

