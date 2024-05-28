Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.58 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,392 shares.
Gemfields Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of £143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.58.
Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.
