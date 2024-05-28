Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.58 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,392 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of £143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

