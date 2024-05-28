Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.98 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

