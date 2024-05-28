Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS opened at $5.06 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

