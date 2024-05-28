Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Down 0.0 %

Hibbett stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 180.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.